Mrs. Monk passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Wesley House Assisted Living Facility in Gilmer.Sarah was born April 2, 1932, in Oxford, Mississippi to the late Edwin C. Newman and Gladys Irene Newman. Sarah was a lifetime educator, having taught in four states and in area school districts, and retiring from the Gilmer ISD. Sarah delighted in the richness of God's creation, and in sharing those riches with generations of children and youth through outdoor education. A Master Gardener, she was also a lifelong learner. Sarah was an avid traveler, and always up for a mission trip or an adventure. Sarah was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Gilmer where she served in Christian education, played handbells, and took numerous mission trips, teaching Vacation Bible School with Navajo children. Sarah attended worship faithfully through the years with her family. Her legacy of love for God's creation, service to others and a spirit of adventure live on in her children. A loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, the seeds that Sarah planted in the lives of her family and friends will bear fruit for years to come. Sarah is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, M.L. "Sonny" Monk; son, Randy and spouse Misti; daughter Rev. Dr. Karen A. Monk and spouse Shannon M. Hoyt; grandchildren, Matthew David Monk, and Alyson Hoyt. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Edwin C. Newman, Jr. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made in Sarah's honor to: Camp Gilmont, 6075 State Hwy 155 N., Gilmer, TX 75644 or First United Methodist Church, 105 N. Montgomery St, Gilmer, TX 75644.
