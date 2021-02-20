Charles Wesley Moore, 80, passed away quietly at his home Valentines Day, February 14, 2021, with his loving wife at his side. He was born March 1, 1940, in Chickasaw County, to the late Charlie Washington Moore and Minnie Mae West Moore. He loved the town of Houston and the people in it. Charles started working at a young age. He was just 16 when he started working at the at Rexall drug store soda fountain, while his future bride-to-be worked upstairs at Dr. Herman K. Smith Dental office. He owned and operated Houston's Radio Shack for 44 years, and Moore For Your Buck in Houston for 14 years. He had at one time owned two Tom's Peanut Trucks with routes throughout North Mississippi, earning the "Tom's Club" salesman achievement award. He served his country in the National Guard from 1963 to 1969, as kitchen cook. Charles was well known for his musical talent. He spent many Friday nights at the Sparta Opry playing keyboard, and it was said that any instrument he touched, he could play. He was a member of Houston Church of God. Funeral services will be at Southern Funeral Chapel, Sunday, February 21, at 3 o'clock p.m. with Brother Will Livingston and Brother David Laman officiating. The family will receive visitors from 2:00 until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Moore is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Smith Moore; three children: Gary Moore of Houston, Gayla VanZyverden (Robert) of Meridian, and Ginger Laman (David) of Tupelo; his grandchildren: Laura Claire Livingston (Will), Faith Ann Moore, Anna & Sara VanZyverden, Andrea, Alaina, & Pierce Laman. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Bobby Moore, James Moore, and Bernice Truman. Southern Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Moore family.
