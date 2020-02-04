Houston--David Benton Moore, 84, of Houston, MS departed this life and was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on January 27, 2020. David was born September 18, 1935 in Jackson, TN to David Herbert and Edna Earl Tarpley Moore. He graduated from North Side High School in 1954 and attended Union University where he played baseball. He joined the Navy where he spent nearly 4 years serving his country. David married Barbara Ross in 1961 and they had 4 beautiful children, Stephen, Alan, Greg, and Kathy. The family resided in Jackson, TN and were active members of Englewood Baptist Church. David enjoyed coaching his sons' baseball teams and cheering for his daughter in basketball. David worked as an electrician for Owens-Corning for 18 years and retired from the State of Tennessee as Supervisor of Electrical Inspection in 1997. Upon retirement he moved to Houston, MS to be near his son, Alan. He was a member of First Baptist Church Houston, MS. David was preceded in death by his parents and son, Greg Moore. He is survived by a sister, Joyce Bushart of Bradford, TN, a half-brother, John Seavers of Millbrook, AL, and by three children, Stephen B. Moore (Stephanie) of College Grove, TN; Alan Moore (Lesa) of Houston, MS; Kathy Moore Aden of Jackson, TN. He has 8 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held 12:30-2:00 Thursday, January 30, 2020 at First Baptist Church Houston, MS with the service to immediately follow at 2:00. Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens. Memorial Funeral Home will be presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church 201 W. Madison Street, Houston, MS 38851. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
67°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: February 4, 2020 @ 5:25 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.