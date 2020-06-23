Martha Faye Moss, 84, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at her home in Houlka. She was born in Chickasaw County on March 23, 1936 to Benny Lee Hamblin and Velma Lee Sprayberry Hamblin. She and her husband were owners of Moss Furniture in Houlka. She worked there as office manager until her retirement. She was a member of Schooner Valley Baptist Church in Houlka and also attended New Hope Church of God in Thorn. She is survived by her sons; Mike (Sarah) Moss, Terry (Paula) Moss, Tony (Barbara) Moss, and Ricky (Angie) Moss all of Houlka; her daughter, Cissy Moss of Houlka; her brother, Charlie Hamblin of Thorn; her Sister Janice McKnight of Pontotoc, her sister-in-law, Emma Hamblin of Houston; 24 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren,, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benny Lee and Velma Lee Hamblin; her husband, Wayne Moss, her brother Ray Hamblin, and her sister-in-law, Dinah Hamblin. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston with Brother Greg Moss, Brother Jimmy Criddle, and Brother Scott Samuell officiating. Burial will follow in Ellzey Cemetery in Vardaman. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, June 16 from 6:00 until 8:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.