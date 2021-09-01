Roy Lynn Murphree, 64, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on September 20, 1956 in Bruce to Costin Lynn and Mary Virginia Stone Murphree. He graduated from Bruce High School and married the former Brenda Foster on December 3, 1976. Prior to his retirement from United Furniture, Roy worked in the area furniture industry for a number of companies. A former member of Nettleton Pentecostal Church, he was currently a member of the Pentecostals of Okolona. He was the family handyman and loved to build furniture pieces. He loved yard work and assembling model cars. He enjoyed attending Southern gospel concerts and sketching, particularly vehicles. But most of all, he was a "professional granddaddy" and took every opportunity to spoil them all. Funeral services were at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Nettleton Pentecostal Church with Rev. Larry Davis, Rev. Jordan Davis, Rev. Jason Salisbury, Rev. Jerad Murphree, and Rev. Allen Martin. Burial will be in the Jones Chapel Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Foster Murphree; daughters, Latosha Murphree Hall (Bruce) of Nettleton and Tonya Murphree Salisbury (Rev. Jason) of Amory; grandchildren, Brooklyn Hall, Olivia Salisbury, Bethany Hall, Kamden Salisbury, Weston Salisbury, and Sydney Hall; sister, Janice Murphree Vaughn (Terry) of Bruce; and brother, Scott Murphree (Susie) of Thom, MS; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family; and close friends and neighbors, Joey, Patricia, and Clint Lockhart. He is preceded in death by his parents; and a nephew, Kevin Wiginton. Pallbearers were Kamden Salisbury, Weston Salisbury, Eric Wiginton, Jordan Wiginton, Justin Lopez, Jeremy Murphree, Jerad Murphree, C.J. Murphree, and Tyler Foster. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
