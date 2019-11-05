Sid Wayne Murphree, 87, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born on November 28, 1931 in Calhoun County to Jim Murphree and Vivian Davidson Murphree. He was retired from the MS State Highway Department. Mr. Murphree served as a deacon of New Prospect Baptist Church until it's closure. He currently attended Parkway Baptist Church in Houston. Funeral services will be Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2:00 at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston with Brother Randy Rinehart officiating. Burial will follow in Rocky Mount Cemetery in Calhoun County. Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, November 3 from 1:00 until 3:00 at Parkway Baptist Church. Southern Funeral Chapel is in charge of services. He is survived by his children, Kelly Alberson of Olive Branch, David Murphree and Susan Conn of Indiana; his grandchildren, Austin Alberson, Steven Alberson, and Amanda Alberson all of Olive Branch, and Joshua Murphree of Indiana; his siblings, Maxine (Bobby) Spratlin of Vardaman, Sterlin Murphree of Vardaman, Marjorie Collier of Alabaster, AL, Barbara (Charles) Lafayette of Calhoun City, Travis (Cathy) Murphree of Lucedale, MS, Jimmy (Carol) Murphree of Spruce Pine, AL, and Jerry (Valda) Murphree of Reid, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Vivian Murphree; his wife of 54 years, Catherine Carten Murphree; and one brother, Kenneth Murphree. Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston has the honor of serving his family.
