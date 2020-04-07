Mrs. Lena Mae Doster Naron, 89, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo, Mississippi. She was born in Pheba, Mississippi on March 27, 1931. She was a retired seamstress where she worked at Shannon Manufacturing. Mrs. Lena Mae Naron was member of Parkway Baptist Church in Houston, Mississippi. Burial will be at Wesley Chapel in Houston, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Mrs. Naron is survived by her daughters, Margaret (Larry) Springer of Houston, and Betty (Joel) Smith of Prairie; and her grandchildren, Brandi Smith, Brooke Smith, Jamie Springer, and Kim Springer; 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Mrs. Naron was preceded in death by her mother, Frances Doster; her late husband, William C. "Bill" Naron, and her sisters, Arnell Smith and Beatrice Brown. A Private Graveside services will be at Wesley Chapel Cemetery on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Houston. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Parkway Baptist Church- Building Fund P.O. Box 574 Houston, Mississippi 388851 OR ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
