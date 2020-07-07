George Lemuel "Lemmie" Parker, 61, passed away at his residence in Woodland, MS on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born in Mississippi on December 11, 1958 to George D. Parker and Virginia Doss Parker. He was a member of Arbor Grove Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors and spent most of his life's work outdoors whether it was drilling a hole in the Texas sun, or on the back of a race horse or keeping afloat on a Mississippi riverboat. He did it all with a passion. He is survived by his son, Dayne Parker and grandson, Noah of Tallahassee, FL; his sisters, Dianne Gill of Atoka, TN, Lisa Parker of Rogers, AR, and Gina Parker of Rogers, AR; his brother Steve Parker of Rogers, AR and a special uncle Elkin Doss of Houston. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Virginia Parker; his brother Johnny Neal; and his sister, Teresa Brown. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 2:00 at Arbor Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Will Livingston officiating. Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston has the honor of serving his family.

