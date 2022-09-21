Thelma W. Pate, 89, died, September 19, 2022 at Fernbrooke Personal Care Home, Houston. Thelma was born June 10, 1933 in Gloster to the late Bonnie Wilkerson and Earl Whittington. Thelma worked as a Secretary for Sly Inc. for 25 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was homemaker who was deeply devoted to her family. Thelma was a member of Pheba Baptist Church. She married Glen Allen Pate, Sr. on April 14, 1956 in Baton Rouge, LA. He preceded her in death on November 12, 2014 after 58 years. Thelma was also predeceased by on son; Shelby Wayne Sterling and one sister; Ruthie Hutchinson. Graveside funeral services were held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 3:00 PM in Pine Bluff Cemetery in the Mantee community with the Bro. Tommy Temple officiating. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Janet Williams (James P. Bully) of Houlka, one son; Glen Allen Pate, Jr. (Joyce) of Mathiston, 5 grandchildren, Glen A. "Tripp" Pate, III, Cason Ford Pate and Peyton Williams Ware (Tommy), Wayne Sterling, Jr., Samantha DiVincenti (Sammy, Jr.), 7 great grandchildren, Sidney Sterling, Drew Peterson, Sophia, Ava, Emilia, Lola DiVincenti and Sam DiVincenti III, one sister; Shirley Whittington and daughter-in-law; Kathy Hendrix. Memorials may be made to Pine Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Betty McNeel, 3177 Colony Road, Pheba, MS 39755 or to a Charity of choice. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
