Houston-Mary Eveylen Pettit passed to her heavenly home on November 17, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. Born March 21, 1933 in Chickasaw County to the parents of Fred and Emmie Barnett. Eveylen was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an active life long member of Thorn Church of God. She was known for opening her kitchen to her community offering a home cooked meal, laughter and love to anyone who stopped to sit for awhile. She was employed as a factory worked until she retired. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Thorn Church of God with Bro. Frank Samples and Bro. Anthony Dean officiating. Burial will be at the Ellzey Cemetery in Vardaman. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by one son, Jimmy Pettit of Houston; two daughters, Brenda Tunnell (Lamar) of Houston, Reba Martin of Houston; one brother, Harvey Barnett of Houston; five grandchildren, Michael Pettit, Misty Soden, Ronnie Tunnell, Angie Earp and Kevin Tunnell; eleven great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Barnett and Emmie Gibson Barnett; her husband, Mervin Pettit; two sons, Calvin and Billy; three sisters, Verna Dees, Pearlie Higginbotham, Mavis Collums; one brother, Adrean Barnett. Pallbearers will be David Walters, Kevin Tunnell, Dylan Hughes, Roger Barnett, Jeremy Smith, Brucey Pettit, Mike Pettit, Austin Smith and Michael Pettit. Visitation will be Monday, November 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thorn Church of God. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
