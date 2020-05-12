Mantee-William Dewey "Billy" Pumphrey, 85, passed away Tuesday, May 05, 2020 at Floy Dyer Manor Nursing Home in Houston. Mr. Pumphrey was born March 24, 1935 in Chickasaw County to the late Tommie Lewis Pumphrey and Toy Dewey Smith Pumphrey. He served in the Navy, was a Jehovah's Witness and a member of the Mantee Fire Department. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 07, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodland with Bro. Raymond Pumphrey officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Scott Pumphrey of Mantee; four sons, Randy Pumphrey (Sandy) of Tupelo, Mark Pumphrey of Southaven, Gary Pumphrey of Plantersville and Greg Scott (Christy) of Mantee; two daughters, Deborah Pumphrey of Plantersville and Lee Redwine (Calvin) of Mantee; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rachael Pumphrey of Anchor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommie Lewis Pumphrey and Toy Dewey Smith Pumphrey; three sisters and six brothers. Pallbearers will be Calvin Redwine, Marc Redwine, Chris Brewer, Greg Scott, J.D. Norman and Matthew Gray. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
