Bobby Ray Redwine, 80, of Leland, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at South Sunflower County Hospital in Indianola. Bobby was born February 16, 1940, in Bruce to Elbert Edward Redwine and Ludie Mae Head Redwine. He married Martha Frances Matthews on December 17, 1958, and together they made their home in Leland. Bobby owned and operated Bobby's Auto Sales for many years until his retirement.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dessie Chrestman; and four brothers, James Redwine, Billy Joe Redwine, Roy Lee Redwine, and Leon Redwine. Bobby is survived by his wife of 61 years, Frances Matthews Redwine of Leland; six sons, Calvin (Lee) Redwine of Mantee, Steven (Chandra) Redwine of Leland, Harold (Tammy) Redwine of Carrollton, Billy (Wendy) Redwine of Leland, Pee Wee (Jacki) Redwine of Cleveland, and Danny (Kristy) Redwine of Cleveland; three brothers, Herman (Barbara) Redwine of Olive Branch, Thomas Redwine of Sardis, and Benny Wayne Redwine of Sardis; two sisters, Judy French of Batesville and Shirley Cochran of Sardis; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm at Burton Funeral Home in Indianola. Graveside services will be at 12:00 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton. Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements. The online guestbook may be signed at www.burtonfuneralhome.net
