Ila Mae Robinson of Pontotoc, MS, passed away at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Ila Mae was born in Clay County, MS on March 7, 1932, to Luther Ell and Janie Mae Whitt and she grew up in a close, loving, Christian family with her 5 siblings. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in her youth and her faith in Jesus guided her steps throughout her life. She graduated from Montpelier High School with honors as Valedictorian of her class. While attending Montpelier High, she met and married James E. (Eudy) Martin of Clay County, MS, who had returned to high school after serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After living in the Arbor Grove community in Chickasaw County, MS in her early married life, she and Eudy moved to Pontotoc, MS in 1952, where she worked as a bookkeeper for Dowdy Lumber, aka Gray Lumber Company until June 1963, when she joined the First National Bank (currently, First Choice) as a loan clerk. Ila Mae was well known for her stellar customer service and banking skills as she enjoyed helping customers with their banking needs during her 37-year career at First Choice Bank in Pontotoc. During her long career in retail banking, she served most of her tenure as a teller earning the title of Vice-President - Head Cashier during her later years, prior to her retirement in September 2000. She was preceded in death by her parents, Janie Mae Harmon Whitt and Luther E. Whitt, and her five siblings: brothers, James W. Whitt (Ruth) of Greenville, MS, Lonnie Whitt, Luther E. (Bully) Whitt, Jr., and her sisters, Florence Whitt Rambo (Leo) and Alice Whitt Harmon (John H. (Hamp)), all of Houston, MS, her beloved first husband of 37 years, James E. (Eudy) Martin of Pontotoc, MS and her beloved, second husband of 20 years, Harry G. Robinson of Houston, MS. Ila Mae is survived by her two daughters, Rhonda Martin Rodgers (Billy) of Pontotoc, MS and Merri Annelyn Martin Edwards of Stanwood, WA, two grandsons, Martin Clay Rodgers (Jennifer) of Pontotoc, MS, Ryan Scott Rodgers of Jackson, LA, one granddaughter, Brooke Nicole Edwards of Stanwood, WA, one great-grandson, Andrew Mitchell Rodgers (Hallie Ashley, fiancée) of Starkville, MS, one great-granddaughter, Rebecca Grace Rodgers of Pontotoc, MS. She is also survived by one stepson, Harry G. Robinson, Jr. (Nancy), four step-granddaughters, Renee Robinson Durham (Scott), Sarah Robinson, and Amanda Robinson Mendenhall (Kevin) all of Ft. Smith, AR, Kellye Smith Dumis (Russell) of Alvin, TX, fourteen step-great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, Joyce Whitt of Woodland, MS, and Bonnie Whitt of Houston, MS, special friend and neighbor, Gloria Lanoux of Pontotoc, MS, and many nieces and nephews. Ila Mae was a dedicated Mississippi State Bulldog fan, who loved watching and attending many sporting events, especially SEC college basketball games, whom she enjoyed with her beloved spouse, Harry Robinson. She even cheered for 'State' rival, the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) when they are not competing against her 'Dawgs'. The family plans to celebrate her life on Friday, July 1, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Pontotoc, MS, where Ila Mae was a long-time member, serving several years as a Sunday School teacher in the young children's department. In addition, she was member of First Baptist Church, Houston, MS for 20 years during her marriage to Harry Robinson, where she served again, ministering to young children. Visitation is scheduled from Noon to 2pm at First Baptist Church, Pontotoc, MS, followed by the service at 2pm. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Pallbearers will be her grandson, Martin Rodgers, her great grandson, Andrew Rodgers, her nephew, Tracy Whitt, and family friends, Patrick Maxey, Paul Rackley, and Joey Rodgers. The family is thankful for all of caregivers at Sanctuary Hospice House and for family members and friends who prayed for her during her health issues during the past few years. Memorial donations can be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, MS or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
