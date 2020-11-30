Rex Edward Smith,89, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Pontotoc, MS. He was a lifelong cattleman and a member of Victory Baptist Church. Rex is survived by his wife, Corrine Smith; children, JoAnn Long (Larry) of Vardaman, Robert Smith (Linda) of Pontotoc, Ricky Smith (Janet) of Houston, Teresa Montgomery (Mike) of Pontotoc, Beverly Dallas (Tommy) of Saltillo, Joe Loftin (Anita) of Houlka, Deddie Linley of Pontotoc; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, George Smith (Martha Ross). He was preceded in death by his son, Rex Edward, Jr. "Eddie"; father, James Jackson Smith; mother, Molly Neal Smith; and 17 brothers and sisters. Services will be Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Philip Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Houlka, MS. Visitation will be Monday, November 30, 10AM until service time. Pallbearers: Kelley Smith, Casey Smith, Chase Huey, Michael Scott Foster, Ryder Wilies, and Dustin Lunn.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.