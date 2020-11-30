Rex Edward Smith,89, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Pontotoc, MS. He was a lifelong cattleman and a member of Victory Baptist Church. Rex is survived by his wife, Corrine Smith; children, JoAnn Long (Larry) of Vardaman, Robert Smith (Linda) of Pontotoc, Ricky Smith (Janet) of Houston, Teresa Montgomery (Mike) of Pontotoc, Beverly Dallas (Tommy) of Saltillo, Joe Loftin (Anita) of Houlka, Deddie Linley of Pontotoc; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, George Smith (Martha Ross). He was preceded in death by his son, Rex Edward, Jr. "Eddie"; father, James Jackson Smith; mother, Molly Neal Smith; and 17 brothers and sisters. Services will be Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Philip Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Houlka, MS. Visitation will be Monday, November 30, 10AM until service time. Pallbearers: Kelley Smith, Casey Smith, Chase Huey, Michael Scott Foster, Ryder Wilies, and Dustin Lunn.

