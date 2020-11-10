Mr. Joe Henry Stevens, Jr., 74 passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home in Montpelier, Mississippi. He was born in West Point, Mississippi on August 16, 1946 to Joe Henry Stevens Sr. and Mildred "Sis" Moseley Stevens. Mr. Henry Stevens was a retired dairy farmer. He was a member of Montpelier Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army in the Vietnam War. Mr. Stevens was the president of the Sparta Water Association and a Deacon for over 30 years. Funeral Services will be held at Montpelier Baptist Church on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Jerry King officiating. Visitation will be at Montpelier Baptist Church on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. and Thursday, November 12, 2020 from noon until service time. Burial will be at Palestine Cemetery in Montpelier Community, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Mr. Stevens is survived by his wife, Carolyn White Stevens of Montpelier; his sons, Christopher "Chris" Henry Stevens of Montpelier, and Jack Samuel (Amanda) Stevens of Mathiston; his sister, Margaret Ann Stevens (Jacky) Triplett of Columbus; his brother, Jim (Linda) Stevens of Mantee; his grandchildren, Presley Stevens, Tristen Stevens, and Emma Jo Stevens; his step-grandchildren, Katie Hughes and Trevor Lowe. Mr. Stevens is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Dexter Johnson; his father-in-law, Jack White; and his Mother-in-law, Olivia White Bernard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Montpelier Baptist Church "Building Fund" 296 Jo Stevens Road Cedar Bluff, MS 39741 OR The Gideons International Processing Center P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090-7251 Pallbearers will be Bruce Edwards, Dennis Morgan, Bobby Myers, Lee Eaton, Jody Johnson, and his son, Jack Stevens. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Thompson, John Williams and Winston Chandler. **The family has asked that social distancing and CDC Guidelines be kept in mind. Please bring your mask. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one. ** Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
