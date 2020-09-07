Van Vleet--Ronald Edward Sykes, 61, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home. He was born in New Orleans on May 6, 1959. He was a Baptist and a truck driver. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Asbury Cemetery in Van Vleet with Travis Holmes officiating. Memorial Funeral Home in Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Wiggs (Mason) of Houlka; three grandchildren, Alec Long, Lucas Dendy and Mila Wiggs; one sister, Edra Kimmel of Brandon; two brothers, Jeri Rhine and David Stephens both of Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents Doris "Edd" Sykes and Joann Henry Sykes; one grandson, Oliver Henry Wiggs; two brothers, Robert Stephens and Keith Rhine. For online condolences visit www.memorialfunralhomehouston.com.
