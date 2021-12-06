Evelyn Wheeler Thomas, age 90, of Water Valley, MS passed from this life Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Yalobusha County Nursing Home. Evelyn was born January 23, 1931, in Houston, MS to the late Boyd and Gertrude (Hill) Wheeler. Evelyn's career spanned more than thirty years, most of those at Leggett and Platt working in human resources, payroll and in personnel supervision capacities. She loved The Lord and was an active member of Parkway Baptist Church until her moving to Water Valley where she moved her membership and became and integral part of Woodland Hill Baptist Church. She loved cooking, and canning, and was a seamstress for her family making them clothes. But with her genuine love and hunger for Jesus, she studied The Bible on a daily basis. Visitation is planned for Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in the Gardiner Room at Seven Oaks Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. The family will then travel to Chickasaw Memorial Gardens in Houston, MS where a graveside service will take place at 1:00 PM. Evelyn is survived by one son, Jamie Thomas (Barbara) of Water Valley, MS; one sister, Kaye Scott (Vick) of Roxie, MS; two grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; as well as two nieces, all whom she loved greatly. As well as her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-one years, James Robert Thomas.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.