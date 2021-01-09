Sherry Ann Vance, 57, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at her home in Hamilton, AL. She was born on August 2, 1963 in Houston to David Vance and Barbara Lucius Box. She worked at Sunshine Mills in Red Bay, AL in quality assurance. She was a member of Sulligent Church of God. Funeral services will be Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 2:00 at First Pentecostal Church of Houston, MS with Brother Gary Phillips and Brother Daniel Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Sunday, January 10, 2021 from 12:00 until 2:00 at First Pentecostal Church of Houston. She leaves behind her daughters, Rebecca Taylor (Rodney) of Cordova, AL, Hannah Heair (Brad Anglin) of Nashville, TN, Michaela Heair of Hamilton, AL and Rachel Brown of Hamilton, AL; her parents, David Vance (Nancy) and Barbara Box (Joe) all of Houston; her grandchildren, Breonna Taylor, Chayton McDaniel, and Kylee Huddleston; her sisters, Joy Soden (Bobby) of Houston and Tami Moore (Eric) of Tupelo; her brothers, Hulon Vance (Anita) and John Dotson (Patty) , both of Houston. She was preceded in death by her grandparents. Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston has the honor of serving her family.
