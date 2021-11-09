Bo, 55, passed away at Providence Medical Center in Anchorage, AK on October 13, 2021. He was born April 29th, 1966 in Houston, MS to parents Jerry Dean Ware Sr. and Nancy Marlene Ware. He worked for Janes Brothers Inc. for close to 30 years- from the late 80s until his retirement. Bo was an avid fisherman, hunter, green-thumb, gardener, provider, pilot, hardworking man, amazing cook, and was a family man through and through. Bo was a good man. Had a heart of gold, was always willing to help others, and loved Alaska and everything that it had to offer. He also loved his home state of Mississippi. His pride and joy were his three children and grandchildren. He was loved by many and will truly be missed. We are so grateful we got to spend his last days with him. He is survived by his mother Nancy Marlene Ware, sister Nancy Marie Moore, sister Deanna Miller, brother-in-law Gerald Miller, nephew Spencer Miller, sister Kathy Ware, sister-in-law Lisa Parker, daughter Tiffany Dushkin, granddaughter Izabella Mullenix, grandson Corbin Mullenix, son Dustin Dushkin, daughter-in-law Kelley Jansen, son Timothy Dushkin, daughter-in-law Ashley Dushkin, and grandson Paxon Dushkin. He was preceded by his father Jerry Ware Sr.; grandmothers Lorene Ware and Ethel Mae McGee; and grandson Owen Thomas. Bo's ashes will be spread in his two favorite fishing holes in Alaska and Mississippi.
