Bobby Dale Washington, 76, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born on May 29, 1944 in Pontotoc County To George Ordell Washington and Irene Funderburk Washington. He was a member of Prospect Baptist Church. He is survived by his son, Eric Allen of Houston; his daughters, Angie (Terry) Tunnell, Stephanie (Jay) Griffin, and Carrie Allen all of Houston; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; his brothers, George (Mildred) Washington of Woodland, James (Judy) Washington of Houston, and Terry (Pat) Washington of Houlka; his sisters, Mary Ann Vance of Mt. View, Arkansas, Sarah (Marlon) Lancaster, and Martha (Jerry) Vance both of Houlka; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Ordell and Irene Washington; his son, Chris Washington, his brother, Raymond Washington, and his sister Era Faye Washington. A graveside service will be held on Sunday. May 31, 2020 at 2:30 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka with Brother Cody Childress officiating. A family viewing will be held at Southern Funeral Chapel on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 1:00. Serving as pallbearers will be Lance Tunnell, Ronald Washington, Adam Smith, Jason McNease, Jimmy Dobbins and Darrin Vance. Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston has the honor of serving his family.
