MARY LOUISE OSWALT WHITE OBITUARY - Born December 22, 1931, died May 10, 2022 MARY LOUISE OSWALT WHITE was a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Born as one of six children of Lula Smith and James "George" Oswald, she is survived by three brothers (DavidOswald, James Oswalt, Roy Oswald) and a sister (Inez Holloway), and was preceded in death by a sister (Laura Mae Vail). She married Howard Glen White of Dancy, MS in 1949, and they had a son, Jerry Glen (Becky) and two daughters Janet Lynn (Ricky) and Patricia Louise (Andy). She was blessed with five grandchildren: Chad (Karlee), Kristen, Casey (Lindsey), Amber, Landon, and three great grandchildren (Trace, Weston, Kimber). She was a longtime member of the Southside Church of Christ in Houston, MS and was a faithful servant to others in their time of need. Her smile was radiant and genuine, and she loved people. Co-owner, along with her husband Howard, of White's Department Store for 34 years, she enjoyed making many friends with their many customers. Many of them still remember her and Howard and mention having fond memories of their time shopping at White's. Louise was a great cook, known especially for her homemade bread and many southern dishes. She was dedicated to her family and enjoyed traveling with her family and friends, especially to the Smoky mountains. Louise and Howard hosted many family reunions at the family's civil war-era old house (the "White house"), and she spent much time and energy exploring the family history and adding names to the family tree. When she got her mind set on something, Louise was strong, determined, and was not easily discouraged by obstacles. Most of all, Louise leaves many fond memories among those who knew her. She will be greatly missed. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Bro. Jim Deason and Bro. Will Hamilton officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Church of Christ Cemetery in Webster County. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Chad Smith, Casey Smith, Landon Patch, Timothy Oswald, Jimmy Holloway and Alan Rhea. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association. Visit alz.org. Visitation will be Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
