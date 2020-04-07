Houston-Jimmy " Daddy Jim" Dale Whitt, Sr., 80, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born January 5, 1940 in Houston to the late Homer Whitt and Minnie Orene Whitt. He was retired from Babcock and Wilcox after 40 years, cattle farmer since he was 17 years old, member and Deacon of Arbor Grove Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and his church. He was a beloved and devoted husband, father, father-in-law. grandfather and great grandfather, words can't describe this man. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Arbor Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Eddie Brock officiating. Burial to follow. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, who he married December 7, 1957, Betty Jo Hill Whitt of Houston, two sons, Jimmy Dale Whitt, Jr. (Betsy) of Houston, Jeff Whitt (Mary Lee) of Houston; five granddaughters, Dana Smith of Houston, Misty Stone (Matt) of Calhoun City, Hali Whitt of Houston, Shelby Pritchett (Blake) of Hamilton and Kimberly Whitt of Houston; nine great grandchildren; one sister, Rachel Warnick of Houston; host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Dale Whitt, Jeff Whitt, Blake Pritchett, Payton Smith, Jim Garrett Smith, Matt Stone and Dusty Curry. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles "Bomer" Tabb, Jack Houser, J.E. Pumphrey, Russell Jolly and the Men of Arbor Grove Baptist Church. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
66°
Light Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 7, 2020 @ 7:11 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.