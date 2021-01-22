Jensen Asher Wiggs entered this world and went to his heavenly home on Thursday, January 14, 2021. He was born to Mason Wiggs and Jessica Sykes Wiggs at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County in New Albany. He leaves behind his parents, Mason and Jessica Wiggs of Houlka; his siblings Alec Long, Lucas Dendy and Mila Wiggs all of Houlka; his grandparents, Faye and Kevin Doss of Houston, Jerry Wiggs of Houlka, and Joyce Wiggs of Algoma. He was preceded in death by his brother, Oliver Henry Wiggs. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2:00 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka with Brother Jason Brassfield officiating. Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston is in charge of arrangements

