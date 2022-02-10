Heaven has welcomed another pilgrim home! Betty Gean Williams, 76, of Hardy AR, completed her journey in this life at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home Arkansas on February 4, 2022. Betty was born in Water Valley, Mississippi on Oct 3, 1945 to Thaddeus and Emma Harris. She grew up with four younger sisters in Bruce, Mississippi where she learned to work and love hard. Growing up Betty was a huge help to her family and developed a love for reading. In 1960, at fourteen years old, she met and fell in love with Roy Williams. They were married on May 14, 1960. In the years that followed they welcomed five children, nineteen grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren. Along the way, they resided mostly in Arkansas, made many wonderful memories, and shared countless laughs. Betty was a loyal friend and protective mother. When her children were older, Betty went back to school, first receiving her high school diploma and later completing a nursing degree at Black River Technical College . She proudly served her community as a licensed practical nurse for many years. Betty was known for her generosity, home cooking, animated story telling, and ability to make people laugh. As a grandmother, she fell victim to many pranks and scares to which she was a good sport and often retaliated. Most of all, she wanted to be known as a solider for Christ. She was an active member of Shikinah Tabernacle in Wirth Arkansas where she learned about the Lord, fellowshipped with other believers, and frequently sang specials for the congregation. She is survived by her children: Leroy "Chad" Williams, Doris Nelson, Temothy and Alice Williams, Robert Williams, and three sisters, Helen Vance, Mary Easley, and Dorothy Bias, and an abundance of family and friends. Betty was predeceased in death by her sisters (Annie Williams and Ruth Harris), parents (Thad and Emma), son (David Williams), husband (Roy), and two grandsons (Luke Smith and Dillon Williams). In celebration of her life, there will be a visitation on February 11th at Wortham Funeral Home in Highland, AR from 6pm to 8pm and a service on February 12th at Christian Tabernacle (1419 ARK HWY 175) in Hardy AR at 11am.
