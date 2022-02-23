Family and friends will gather at Saulters Moore Funeral Home, Wednesday evening, February 23, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM to visit and share fond remembrances of Dan Wofford. Dan, age 78, passed away early Monday morning, February 21, 2022, at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. Saulters Moore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Dan Thomas Wofford was born on October 4, 1943 in Chickasaw county, Mississippi to Scott Brack and Sallie Mae Oswalt Wofford. He was a retired from the wholesale tire business. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brothers, Forrest, David and Jim Wofford and also his granddaughter, Natalee Jackson. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Wofford of Prentiss; 2 daughters, Sallie Jackson of Ridgeland, Dana Goode (Harper) of Germantown, TN; 3 sons, William Wofford (Geneva) of Kentwood, LA, Robert McKinney, III (Jennifer) of Suwanee, GA, Clifton McKinney (Pam) of Walker, LA; 2 step-sons, Joe Hopstein of Hattiesburg, Chad Breazeale (Nita) of Prentiss; 1 brother, Bob Wofford of Houston, MS; 1 sister, Margaret Wilson of Belfontaine, MS; 29 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Online condolences and a guest registry are available at www.saultersmoorefuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.