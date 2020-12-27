J.C. Aaron, 77, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at NMMC in Pontotoc. Services will be on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, private and family only at Aaron Family Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.