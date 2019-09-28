Avery Steven Abbott, 54, resident of Marshall County, passed away Wednesday September 25, 2019 at Holly Springs Health & Rehabilitation following an extended illness. The family has requested a private service at a later date. Local arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. (662)539-7000. Mr. Abbott was born August 29, 1965 in Cordelle, Georgia, the son of Avery Ray Barnett and Wilma Joyce Wood Abbott. He was employed with the Windshield Repair Center in Holly Springs before his illness. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Abbott family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000

