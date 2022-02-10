Betty Abbott, 80, passed away on February 8, 2022 at the Gilmore Memorial Regional Medical Center in Amory. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, growing flowers, and she loved spending Sunday morning with her children. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Terry Etheridge officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Olive Cemetery. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Cox (Thomas) of Baldwyn, Tina Marie Parker (Bobby) of Saltillo, Tammy McDonald (Billy Ray) of Baldwyn and Rosa Malone (Jerry) of New Albany; sons, Donnie Abbott, William Abbott and Bobby Joe Abbott (Casey) all of Baldwyn; daughter-in-law, Missy Abbott of Baldwyn; sister, Lucy Moore of WI, Darlene Billmyre of OR, Joanne Nordgard of WA, Beverly Paulsen of WA and Jemmie Braden of WI; brothers, Jim Braden of ID and David Braden of WI; grandchildren, Brandy Clayton (Ryan), Cory Wayne Abbott (Stephanie), BJ Parker (Heather), Jennifer Ozbirn (Eric), Jessica Blalock, Jonathan Dan Blalock, Shane Hester (Jade), Austin Lee Abbott, Eli Abbott, Dustin Abbott (Shelby Rae Grant), Joseph Blaize Abbott, Lakin Collier, Chase Abbott, Brandon Abbott and Summer Lynn Abbott; great-grandchildren, Haley Jane Kincaid, Ethan Daniel Clayton, Isabella Sara Clayton, Charity Thomas, Logan Shane Hester, Abey Gail Hester, Peyton Abbott, Layla Abbott, Chloe Abbott, McKinley Abbott, Paisley Abbott, Skylar Global, Reagan Global and Chloe Global; (20) great-greatgrandchildren; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry "PeeWee" Abbott; parents, Glen and Beatrice Wells Braden; son, Randy William Abbott; granddaughter, Sara Jane Wilemon. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00 - 8:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
