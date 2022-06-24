David Abbott, 68, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home in Marietta surrounded by his family. He was born October 25, 1953 to the late Pilgram Abbott and the late Dollie Beasley Abbott Oliver. He retired from Cooper Tire after 30 plus years of service. He was a member of Ozark Baptist Church. He was a 32 degree Mason and a member of the Kirkville Masonic Lodge. He was a caring man who was a good provider for his family. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Services will be 2:00 pm on Sunday June 26, 2022 at Ozark Baptist Church with Bro. James Young officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Saturday June 25, 2022 at Ozark Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Abbott Family Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Helen Abbott of Marietta; daughters: Lucretia (Kevin) Spencer of Marietta and Julie (Robert) Tyra of Tupelo; grandchildren: Destyn Adams, Korben Adams, Keileigh Spencer, Chase Tyra, Balie Tyra; great-granddaughter, Locklyn Jewel Abbott Adams; sisters: Shirley Cayson, Grace McKinney, Linda Oliver. Preceded in death by his parents; Siblings: Jimmy Ray Abbott, R.B. Abbott, Eulis "Monk" Abbott, Jewel Triplett, Joyce Ewing, Glenda Smith, Jan Lewis Pallbearers are Destyn Adams, Korben Adams, Don Tyra, Kevin Sheffield, Charles Richey, Gary Barnett Honorary Pallbearers will be Brian Beasley, Wade Beasley, Joe Bishop, Dalton Edge, Dru Carpenter, Justin Sheffield, Donnie Kemp, Marty Munn, Chris Kemp Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
