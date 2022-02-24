Orethie Christian Abbott-Hooks, 85, gained her wings and went to walk with the angels on February 18, 2022. Orethie, was born July 6, 1936, to the late Ruthie Meardith and Murphy Abbott in Chickasaw County, MS. She professed hope in Christ at an early age at Jolly's Chapel M. B. Church in Okolona, MS. She later joined New Hope Methodist Church in Van Vleet, MS. She leaves to cherish her precious memories one (1) son, Larry (Georgia) Kyles of Okolona, MS; one (1) sister Mabelene Blackmon of Plantersville, MS; a special soul she treated as a son, Jeffrey (Jocemyn) Tumblin. She leaves four (4) grandchildren; twelve (12) great grandchildren; seven (7) greatgreat grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by three (3) brothers, two (2) sisters, one (1) grandson and one (1) granddaughter. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 2:00 pm at New Hope Methodist Church with Rev. Riddle officiating. Burial will follow in the New Hope Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitiation will be held today from 2 - 5:00 pm at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel in Amory, MS. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
