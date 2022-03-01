Jacky Kent Abbott, 64, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born February 12, 1958, in Detroit, Michigan, to George William and Dessie Griffus Abbott. Jacky worked for over 40 years as a foreman at F.L. Crane and Sons, specializing in ceramic tile. He enjoyed hunting, grilling, being outdoors, and he especially enjoyed being with family and helping others. Survivors include his wife, Debbie Abbott; two sons, Ronnie Abbott (Kristin), and Lee Abbott (Kelsey Nielson), all of Fulton; two brothers, Gary Abbott of Tamarae, FL., and Danny Abbott, Sr. of Fulton; five grandchildren, Drae Abbott (Brittany), Adalee Abbott, Tatum Abbott, Dessie Abbott, and Olivia Diamond, all of Fulton; one great grandchild, Emersyn Abbott; two sisters-in law, Teresa Whitt (Robert) and Lynn Waddle; one brother -in-law, Gary Harden (Maxine); special friend, John West; a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; and father and mother in-laws, Ermon and Viola Harden. Honorary pallbearers will be John West, James Bowen, Randy Riley, Joey Hargett, Donnie Dulaney, Mike Wiygul, Drae Abbott, Derek Edwards, Rodney Yielding, and all the friends he made during his career at F.L. Crane and Sons. Public visitation will be Wednesday, March 2, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.