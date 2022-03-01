Jacky Kent Abbott, 64, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born February 12, 1958, in Detroit, Michigan, to George William and Dessie Griffus Abbott. Jacky worked for over 40 years as a foreman at F.L. Crane and Sons, specializing in ceramic tile. He enjoyed hunting, grilling, being outdoors, and he especially enjoyed being with family and helping others. Survivors include his wife, Debbie Abbott; two sons, Ronnie Abbott (Kristin), and Lee Abbott (Kelsey Nielson), all of Fulton; two brothers, Gary Abbott of Tamarae, FL., and Danny Abbott, Sr. of Fulton; five grandchildren, Drae Abbott (Brittany), Adalee Abbott, Tatum Abbott, Dessie Abbott, and Olivia Diamond, all of Fulton; one great grandchild, Emersyn Abbott; two sisters-in law, Teresa Whitt (Robert) and Lynn Waddle; one brother -in-law, Gary Harden (Maxine); special friend, John West; a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; and father and mother in-laws, Ermon and Viola Harden. Honorary pallbearers will be John West, James Bowen, Randy Riley, Joey Hargett, Donnie Dulaney, Mike Wiygul, Drae Abbott, Derek Edwards, Rodney Yielding, and all the friends he made during his career at F.L. Crane and Sons. Public visitation will be Wednesday, March 2, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.