CALHOUN CITY -- Ms. I.V. Abbott, 99, passed away Sunday, March 08, 2020, at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 12 Noon until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery .

