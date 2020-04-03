TIPPAH COUNTY -- Winne D. Tate Abbott, 85, passed away Friday, April 03, 2020, at Mississippi Care Center in Corinth. A Private Graveside Service will be at 1P.M. Saturday, April 4 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Falkner. Arrangments will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.

