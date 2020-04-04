Winnie D. Tate Abbott, 84, resident of Ripley, passed away Friday morning, April 3, 2020 at Misssissippi Care Center in Corinth of complications from Alzheimers. A Private Family Graveside Service was held Saturday, April 4 in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Bro. Jeremy Hughey officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements were provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Abbott was born to the late Turner and Georgie Roten Duncan in Tippah County. She is survived by her husband, Dale Abbott, her cousin who was like a sister, Dorothy Duncan, her children, Daphine Tate, Shelly Crank (Don), Haskell Tate (Patty) and Chip Abbott (Stacy), her grandchildren, Amanda Tate, Cody Hatcher, Stephen Crank, Donnie Crank, Andy Crank and Noah Abbott and a great grandson, Cody Michael Stumbo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Hatcher, her brothers, Herschel, N.T. and Wayne Duncan and a grandson, Daniel Crank. Mrs. Abbott was a faithful Christian, wife and mother with a servant's heart. She will be remembered for her quick wit, and was famous for her "porch talkins" and free advice for everyone. An avid Willie Nelson fan, she loved singing, gardening, cooking and reading her Bible. A special thank you to the staff of Mississippi Cares in Corinth for the love, support and care shown to our mother. The family request that memorials be directed to Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund, 61 CR 247, Tiplersville, MS 38674 or to The Alzheimer's Association. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.