MYRTLE -- Genevieve Abby, 80, passed away Tuesday, March 03, 2020, at residence in Myrtle. Services will be on 3/5/2020 at 11:00 am at Faith Baptist Church in Hickory Flat, MS. Visitation will be on 3/5/2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.