Pamela Abernathy, after a long struggle with complications of a brain tumor, departed this earthly pilgrimage to return to her Creator. Pamela died at Sanctuary Hospice House on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at the age of 51. Pamela was born in Memphis, Tn. on Nov. 17, 1971 to the late Tommy Abernathy, Sr. and Ann Norwood Abernathy, who survives. She lived most of her adult life in Northeast Miss. Pamela spent many years as a nursing assistant in the Nursing Home Industry. She had a love and respect for the elderly that lasted the whole of her life. Pamela was devoted to her longtime best friend and paw partner, Lulu. At Pamela's request, there will be no formal service. For those who desire, they may register and express condolences at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com Pamela is survived by her mother, Ann Abernathy and her only brother, Tommy Abernathy of Tupelo. She is also survived by her longtime companion and special friend, Mitchell Ashmore. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38802.
