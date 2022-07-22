Eleanore Sue Abernethy, at 84 years old, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Magnolia Manor. Born in Mantachie on May 17, 1938, Sue is the daughter of Marshall Clay Rushing and Alice Ray Farrar Rushing. In 1956, she graduated from Mantachie High School, where she was a standout guard on the Mustang's basketball team. Sue married James R. "Jim" Abernethy in 1958. They moved around for his career with American Thread Company before permanently calling Tupelo home in 1976. Before retiring from BancorpSouth after 10 years, Sue was a longtime Hilton and Executive Inn employee. She enjoyed working in her yard and took great pride in her yard's appearance. Before her health declined she was an active bridge player. Sue has been a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church since 1977. Sue is survived by two children, Terry Abernethy and his wife, Amy, of Tupelo, and Toni Zweig and her husband, Warren of Mandeville, Louisiana; four grandchildren, Zack Abernethy, Webb Abernethy, Abby Zweig, and Anna Zweig; one brother, Danny Rushing and his wife, Vicki, of Tupelo; and one sister-in-law, Ellen Rushing of Mantachie. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Gerald Rushing, and Buddy Rushing; and sister, Colleen Vlach. Visitation will be 9 until 11 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring Sue's life will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. David Smith and Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Zach Abernethy, Warren Zweig, Eddie Barber, and Brian Rushing. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.