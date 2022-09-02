DENNIS, MS. - Jasper Earl (J.E.) Ables, 80, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Dennis, MS. to Jasper Audie and Audrey Kennedy Ables. He was a member of Bay Springs Masonic Lodge and attended Palestine Church in Paden, Mississippi. Funeral services will be Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. with Bro. Danny Young officiating. Burial will be in Joel Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by Son- Joseph Earl Ables (Debbie), Daughters- Cynthia Shewbart and Lucretia Blakney. Grandchildren- Amanda Brewer (Brad), Bradley Shewbart (Stephanie), Wesley Hollis, Dalton Ables (Whitley), Holden Shewbart, Alanda Johnson (Bobby Davis), John Johnson. Great Grandchildren- Alex Brewer, Annabell Johnson, Madyson Davis, Kylie Eaton, Huxley Simkins, Braden Henson. Sister- Judy Riddle (Danny), special caregiver Velma Alexander and his hospice nurses and aids. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife- Linda Reid Ables, daughter- Loretta Ables, brother- Micheal Ables, Sister- Linda Ashley, 2- grandchildren- Stephanie Ables and Nick Moss . Visitation will be Saturday, September 3, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont,Ms..
