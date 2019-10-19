Charles Wilmar Adair of Branyan Community, Union County, passed away Friday, October 18 at NMMC Hospice Unit, Tupelo. Charles was born November 12, 1932, the son of Malone and Flossie Adair of Mt. Zion Community, Union County. He graduated Jericho High School with the Class of 1953 and later served in the U.S. Army, the majority of his time being spent at Presidio of San Francisco Military Fort, California. Charles married Evlyn Jean Garrett on August 6, 1955, and she survives. During his working career Charles was employed by Dr. Pepper and Pepsi Bottling Companies and Barber's Pure Milk. He and Jean owned and operated Adairs' Child Nursery on Maynard Drive, Tupelo, for many years and during that time "...raised many of Tupelo's children!" They resided in Tupelo fifty years before moving to their current home in 2005. Years ago, Charles enjoyed fishing, especially fly-fishing. Until failing health prevented it a couple of years ago, Charles raised a beautiful summer garden which always produced a bounty of vegetables. He delighted in freezing and canning the fruits of his labor. In addition to his wife of 64 years, Charles is survived by a daughter, Wilma Adair Hitt (Randy) of Branyan Community, a daughter-in-law, Terese Adair of Oxford, and a brother, Stanford Adair (Geneva) of Macedonia Community, Lee County. He also leaves to cherish memories of their "Papaw Pops" his grandchildren Jimmy Hitt (Dana), Lorie Adair Roberts (Scott), and Candy Hitt Miller (Dustin); great-grandchildren Alayna and Macy Hitt; Olivia, Sam, and Jack Roberts; Liddy and Jonah Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and later by his son, Charles Trent Adair in 2004. He was also predeceased by brothers William Luther Adair, James I. Adair, Dean Adair and a sister, Essie Norris. Charles was a faithful member of Antioch Church of Christ. He will be honored by men of the church serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy and Jimmy Hitt; Scott, Sam, and Jack Roberts; and Dustin and Jonah Miller. Visitation will be 3 to 5 on Sunday afternoon at the church, October 20, and a service celebrating his life will be at 2 o'clock on Monday, October 21. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services; all will be conducted at Antioch Church of Christ, 1350 CR 197, Blue Springs, MS, (Jugfork Community). Service officiants will be Jimmy Hitt and Casey McBrayer. Burial will be in Starks Gentry Cemetery adjacent to Antioch. Waters Funeral Home, Baldwyn, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Starks Gentry Cemetery c/o Antioch Church of Christ. The family expresses special thanks to NMMC Hospice Staff. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com
