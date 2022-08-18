Edgar Thomas Adair, 73, resident of Ripley and former resident of Pontotoc, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services for Mr. Adair are private and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Adair was born on July 31, 1949 to the late Wesley Thomas and Frances Dye Adair and received his education in the New Albany Public School System. A proud United States Veteran, he was a doorgunner for the US Army and was employed as a truck driver for 25 years before retiring. A Christian, Mr. Adair enjoyed walks with his dogs, hunting, "piddling" in the yard, watching television, naps and sitting on his porch. He will be remembered for his stubbornness yet genuine heart. He will be greatly missed by many. Survivors include his beloved wife of over 47 years, Barbara Adair of Ripley, one son, Christopher Adair of New Albany, two sisters, Deborah Nielsen (Pete) of Pontotoc, Ollie Cobb (Bobby) of Randolph and one brother, Samuel Neal Adair (Betty) of IL. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Michelle Adair. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Adair and all Veterans for their service to our country... GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Adair family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
