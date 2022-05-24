Evlyn Jean Adair, 83, passed away on May 22, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Jean was born September 10, 1938 to Thomas Garrett and Fannie Mable Garrett. On August 6, 1955, she married the love of her life, Charles Wilmar Adair; they were married for 64 years before his passing on October 18, 2019. She was lovingly called "Granny" by family, friends, and the many children she had in her care for over 20 years at Adair's Child Nursery. She always said that she helped raise half of Tupelo's children and half of their children. A member of Antioch church of Christ, Granny always enjoyed attending services and encouraging her grands to be faithful in the Lord. She is now in paradise rocking babies and playing with children who left their earthly parents too soon. Granny loved fishing, playing rook, canning vegetables, shopping at thrift stores, and talking to friends and family. She could root a stick and have it blooming in season, and her green beans and Mexican cornbread were second to none. Most of all, though, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Adair; a son Charles Trent Adair; her parents Thomas and Fannie Mable Garrett; half siblings Wiron Bryant; Euel Bryant; Avonell Mitchell; twin brother Melvin "Bud" Garrett; sisters Sybil Jones and Mildred Hamblin. She is survived by a sister Helen Potts; daughter Wilma Adair Hitt (Randy); daughter in love Terese Hawkins Adair; grandchildren Jimmy Hitt (Dana), Lorie Adair Roberts (Scott), Candy Hitt Miller (Dustin); great-grandchildren Alayna Hitt Harris (Chandler), Macy Hitt, Olivia Roberts, Sam Roberts, Jack Roberts, Liddy Miller, and Jonah Miller; and a host of other family and friends. Granny was loved by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She loved and appreciated all the visits, good food, and help from special friends Larry and Lucy Easterling. Many thanks to Marie Sansing, her caregiver, and all the doctors, nurses, therapists, and staff at Sanctuary Hospice House who showed her tender love and care. Services will be Thursday, May 26 at the Antioch church of Christ in Blue Springs, MS; visitation from 2-4 with services immediately following. Burial will follow in Antioch Church Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers are Dustin Miller, Scott Roberts, Chandler Harris, Steve McBrayer, Terry McBrayer, Donald Harpole, and Jimmy Powers. Honorary Pallbearers are Sam Roberts, Jack Roberts, Jonah Miller, and all the children at the Antioch church of Christ. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
