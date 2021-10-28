Frances Syble Dye Adair, 95, died Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Sunshine Nursing Home in Pontotoc. She was born October 17, 1926, in Union County to Edward Dye and Ollie Mae Sanford Dye. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and a homemaker. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 31, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Bert Harper officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be trusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband: Wesley T. Adair; 2 daughters: Ollie Cobb (Bobby) of Randolph, MS., and Deborah Nielsen (Pete) of Ecru; 2 sons: Eddy Adair (Barbara) of New Albany and Neal Adair (Betty) of Sheridan, IL.; 2 sisters: Mary Ola Davis and Dot McMillen of New Albany; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; 1 sister: Inez Pannell Gilespie; and 3 brothers: Carlton Dye, Jimmie Dye, and Billy Dye. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 31, at United. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
