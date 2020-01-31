60, passed away on Tues., Jan. 28, 2020 at his residence in Okolona. Rev. Elbert Ray Adair Gates was born to Mablean Darden and the late Bosie Gates Jr. on April 18. 1959 in St. Louis, MO. Rev. Gates was a member of Clarks Chapel MBC and self employed. He received his education from the Okolona Schools. Rev. Elbert Ray Adair Gates is survived by his wife, Mattie Belk-Gates of Okolona. Mother; Mablean Darden-Gates of Okolona. Two daughters; Renado Ivy of Okolona and Latoya Owens (Jeremiah) of Roanoke, Texas. Two sons; Elbert Ray Gates, Jr. (Shameeka) of Houston and Thomas Belk of Okolona. Two sisters; Dr. Brenda Gates-Merritt of Atlanta, Ga. and Elaine Cherry (Sam) of Okolona. Four brothers; Mitchell Adair (Gayle) of Okolona, Bobby Gates (BJ) of Cordova, Texas, Terry Gates (Jean) of Okolona, and Gregory Gates of Byram, MS. There are also 11 grandchildren. The service will be Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Clark's Chapel MBC with Rev. Eddie Pickens officiating. The burial will follow at Jolly's Chapel MBC Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

