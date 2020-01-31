60, passed away on Tues., Jan. 28, 2020 at his residence in Okolona. Rev. Elbert Ray Adair Gates was born to Mablean Darden and the late Bosie Gates Jr. on April 18. 1959 in St. Louis, MO. Rev. Gates was a member of Clarks Chapel MBC and self employed. He received his education from the Okolona Schools. Rev. Elbert Ray Adair Gates is survived by his wife, Mattie Belk-Gates of Okolona. Mother; Mablean Darden-Gates of Okolona. Two daughters; Renado Ivy of Okolona and Latoya Owens (Jeremiah) of Roanoke, Texas. Two sons; Elbert Ray Gates, Jr. (Shameeka) of Houston and Thomas Belk of Okolona. Two sisters; Dr. Brenda Gates-Merritt of Atlanta, Ga. and Elaine Cherry (Sam) of Okolona. Four brothers; Mitchell Adair (Gayle) of Okolona, Bobby Gates (BJ) of Cordova, Texas, Terry Gates (Jean) of Okolona, and Gregory Gates of Byram, MS. There are also 11 grandchildren. The service will be Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Clark's Chapel MBC with Rev. Eddie Pickens officiating. The burial will follow at Jolly's Chapel MBC Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.