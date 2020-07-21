On Monday morning, July 20,2020, Lovie Rutherford Adair, 92, resident of the Dumas Community, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley following a brief illness. A private family visitation will be Wednesday, July 22 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home followed by a private family burial at Mt Zion Methodist Cemetery in Union County. Mrs. Adair's grandson, Jonathan Crosby will officiate. Mrs. Adair was born February 20, 1928 in Falkner, the daughter of the late Pinkney and Minnie May Hopper Rutherford. She was a graduate of Falkner High School, continued her education at Northwest Community College and was married January 31, 1948 to her beloved husband, Willie Ralph Adair who preceded her in death on December 8, 1992. A member of Mt. Zion Methodist Church in Union County and homemaker, Mrs. Adair will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and "Ganz"to her much adored grandchildren. She had a passion for quilting , sewing and cooking which was only surpassed by the love she had for her family. Her gardens, both flowers and vegetables, brought her much pleasure. Memories will continue to be shared by four daughters, Cynthia Crosby of Ripley, Jane Bynum of Birmingham, AL, Nancy Hodges of Dumas and Jo Cousar (Bill) of Blue Mountain, eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Adair, three sisters and four brothers. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Adair family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
