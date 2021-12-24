Marshall James Adair, 89, passed away on December 22, 2021 at Aberdeen Care Center in Aberdeen, MS. He was born on February 3, 1932 in Wren, Mississippi to the late John Adair, Jr. and Ruby Marshall Adair. He served as a deacon for Pleasant Grove M.B. Church, Buena Vista and is a United States Army Veteran. Mr. Adair was a retired educator, teaching at Chickasaw Colored School and Social Studies at Houlka and serving as principal of Woodland Elementary. During his life, he was a "Jack-of-all-trades" by doing concrete, construction, farming, school bus driving, and working on the railroad. His words of wisdom will live on through the generations. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mildred Juanita Hayes Adair; five children: "Stein" Hortensia (James) Jennings of Houston, James (Joann) Adair of Oklahoma, Diane (Orlando) Snow of Okolona, Wilhelmina (Elywin) Wesco of Houston, and Myra (Alex) Calahan of Texas; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; in-laws: Lucius (Earline) Hayes of Indiana, Emma and Staralee Adair of Ohio, and other relatives. Services will be Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church, 1 p.m. Visitation will be Saturday, December 25, 2021, 4-6 p.m at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W Monroe Avenue, Okolona, MS. Burial will follow at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens, Hwy 8, Houston, MS. Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.