Mary (Ann) Roberts Adair, 77, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, May 18, 2022. She was born May 22, 1944, to Jamie Roberts and Faye Cooley Roberts of New Albany. Ann was a well-loved teacher that touched many lives throughout her tenure. Her friendly face will also be remembered by the many friends she made throughout her 19 year career at Wal-Mart. Ann was a faithful member of Lakeview Baptist Church, and enjoyed crocheting in her free-time. Ann leaves behind her husband of 60 years, James Harold Adair; son, Tim Adair (Sarah) of Fulton; daughter, Sheila Fowler (Jeff) of Tremont; five grandchildren, Patrick, Brandon, and Tyler, David and Alisha; Ten great-grandchildren; and five brothers, Glen Roberts of Tupelo, Mitchell Roberts of Tishomingo, Allen Roberts, Lance Roberts, and David Roberts all of New Albany. She was preceded in death by her parents and a great-grandson. Services honoring her life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Robert Garland and Bro. Patrick Fowler officiating, and a special message delivered by her husband,Harold. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
