Mildred Juanita Adair, 86, was born on May 6, 1935 to the late L.C. and Dollie Mae Hayes in Chickasaw County, MS. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Grove M.B. Church, where she served as a Deaconess, in the Home Mission, and on the Kitchen Committee. Juanita attended school in the Pleasant Grove Community, Fannie Carter High School, Okolona College and graduated from Mississippi Industrial College with a Bachelor's degree in Education. She was an educator for over 30 years teaching in the Vardman, Calhoun City, Bruce, Woodland school systems and lastly in the Houlka school system, from which she retired. On February 22, 2022 at the Bradford Village in Edmond, Oklahoma, Juanita crossed over into eternity to rest in the arms of the Lord. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 68 years, Marshall James Adair, her parents, sister, Allie Maxine Collins, and daughter-in-law, Louise Adair. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children: Hortensia (James) Jennings of Houston, MS, James (JoAnn) Adair of Edmond, OK, Diane (Orlando) Snow of Okolona, MS, Wilhelmina (Elywin) Wesco of Houston, MS and Myra (Alex) Calahan of Richardson, TX, nine grandchildren: Shenetha, Latonya, Tyrone, Derrick, Shoshuna, James Jr., Sederick, Deiddra, and Latericka, and 13 great grandchildren, one brother, Lucius (Earline) Hayes of Indianapolis, IN, special niece, Renee (Billy) Holmes of Houston, MS, special cousin, Mardell G. Cooper of Tupelo, MS, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her Pleasant Grove church family. Services will be Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church - Houston, 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Chickasaw Memorial Gardens-Houston. Face masks are required. Bailey Funeral Home in Okolona is in charge of the local arrangements.
