Alea Grace Adams, INFANT, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 4 pm at Oak Ridge Church of Christ Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

