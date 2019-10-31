NETTLETON, MS -- Annie Pearl Adams, 85, passed away Sunday, October 28, 2019, at Tupelo Nursung and Rehab Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Noon at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in the J.W. Porter Chapel . Visitation will be on one hour prior to service Burial will follow at Center Hill Cemetery, Plantersville, MS.

