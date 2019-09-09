Bernice Adams, 88, resident of Mantachie, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Courtyards in Fulton. She was born March 16, 1931, in Itawamba County to Fletcher and Lila Hill. Bernice was a loving and giving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family, working in her yard, and playing with her dog Dora. Decorating on holidays was one of her favorite past times. She was a professional hair stylist who loved the people and her work. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Burial will be in the Unity Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Vickie Buckelew (James), Janie Adams, Susan Smith (Joel), and Gregory Adams; a brother, Dean Hill; her grandchildren, Jessie Nino (Sheri), Jennifer Chavez (Alex), Nathan Adams, Justin Rayburn, and Melanie Ewing (Marty); twelve great-grandchildren, Daniel Adams, Nicholas Adams, Victoria Adams, Alexia Rayburn, Alyssa Chavez, Baylee Rayburn, Angelina Chavez, Shelby Adams, Mia Chavez, Clark Nino, Camdyn Ewing, and Cooper Ewing; and one great-great grandchild, James Adams. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Janie Adams; two brothers, Bentford Hill and Larry Hill; and a sister, Vernell Brazile. Visitation will be from noon until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the Adams family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
